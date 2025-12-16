This winter explore India’s unique chutneys

Inji Puli A sweet, spicy, and tangy explosion, Inji Puli is Kerala’s beloved ginger-tamarind chutney served at every festive sadhya. Rich in flavour and tradition, it’s a little spoon of nostalgia with every bite.

Lasun chutney Packed with garlic and heat, this dry Maharashtrian chutney doesn’t hold back on flavour. Whether sprinkled on bhakri or stuffed in a vada pav, it adds a fiery kick to every bite.

Chana dal chutney Creamy, nutty, and mildly spiced, chana dal chutney is the quiet companion every dosa or idli dreams of. Made with roasted dal and coconut, it’s a comforting staple across South Indian kitchens.

Gongura chutney Sour and spicy with a signature tang, Gongura chutney brings the bold flavours of Andhra straight to your plate. Made with sorrel leaves, it's a fiery favourite that pairs beautifully with hot rice and a dollop of ghee.