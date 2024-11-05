Why chutneys are a constant in all Indian households

To understand the role of chutney in Indian cuisine, it is helpful to begin with the story of the chaat, which, while often viewed as somewhat mythical, highlights many of the qualities chutneys bring to a meal.

According to a well-known legend, when Mughal emperor Shah Jahan fell ill, his doctors recommended a dish that was both flavourful and easy to digest. This led to the creation of the chaat, which is based on lentils and pulses, and topped with a mix of spicy mint and coriander chutney, along with a sweet-tart date and tamarind chutney. These chutneys, the story goes, were the defining elements of the chaat and are thought to have inspired its name. The term chaat is believed to come from the Sanskrit word chaatni, which means 'to lick', referring to the way chutney is consumed.

This origin story highlights the role of chutney in meals. Typically, chutney serves as a small accompaniment, often placed at the edge of the plate. Just a small dab is enough to elevate an otherwise simple dish. Chutney is meant to be eaten in tiny quantities and is not intended to be chewed or consumed in large amounts. It complements the rest of the meal, much like pickle, by contributing rasa—the essential taste that might otherwise be lacking. However, unlike pickles, which are preserved, chutneys are typically made fresh.

Fresh chutneys are an important source of micronutrients that might not be present in the main components of the meal. With ingredients like mint, cumin and dry ginger, chutneys are not only flavourful but also aid in digestion.