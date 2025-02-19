9 probiotic-rich foods for a happy gut

Team Indulge
Yogurt
Yogurt, especially Greek yogurt, is one of the most accessible sources of probiotics. Choose natural, organic yogurt without added sugars for the best benefits
Kefir
This fermented drink, with its diverse mix of bacteria and yeasts, is rich in probiotics. It also supports immune health and strengthens bones
Ripened cheeses
Aged cheeses like gouda and cheddar contain probiotics. They're also packed with calcium, which supports bone health
Apple cider vinegar
Apple cider vinegar, especially unpasteurised organic types, is rich in probiotics that aid digestion and help maintain a balanced pH
Kimchi
This Korean delicacy, made from fermented cabbage and vegetables, is packed with probiotics and nutrients like vitamins and minerals to boost immunity
Kombucha
A fermented tea beverage, kombucha is known for its detoxifying properties and is rich in probiotics that improve gut health
Miso
A fermented paste from soybeans, miso is a great probiotic source, supporting digestion and the immune system—ideal for vegetarians
Tempeh
A fermented soybean product, tempeh promotes probiotic growth, aiding digestion while providing a plant-based protein boost
Sauerkraut
This fermented cabbage is not only rich in probiotics but also provides vitamins C and K, helping digestion and immune function