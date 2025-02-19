Soha Ali Khan shares her top 5 beauty secrets

Team Indulge & Manu Vipin
Almonds
Almonds are a staple in Soha's daily routine and an absolute powerhouse of nutrition. Packed with 15 essential nutrients, including protein, vitamin E, and antioxidants, almonds help fight oxidative stress and protect her skin from damage
Leafy greens
Rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber, leafy greens such as spinach, fenugreek (methi), and amaranth (chaulai) help detoxify her body, reduce inflammation, and promote clear, radiant skin. She adds that she love incorporating these greens into my meals by adding them to smoothies, soups, and traditional dishes like dal or sabzi, ensuring that her skin gets the nourishment it needs
Seasonal fruits
Packed with antioxidants and hydrating properties, seasonal fruits like oranges, berries, and papaya help boost collagen production, brighten her skin, and keep it supple. She adds that she enjoys fresh fruit bowls as part of breakfast or blends them into smoothies for a refreshing and nutritious boost
Staying hydrated
Hydration is a crucial part of Soha's skincare regimen. She makes sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day to flush out toxins, maintain skin elasticity, and keep my skin healthy and glowing. To stay hydrated, Soha includes a variety of drinks in my routine, such as infused water with lemon and mint, refreshing coconut water, and herbal teas
Regular exercise
For the artiste, staying active is not just about fitness—it’s also about maintaining her skin health. Regular exercise improves blood circulation, ensuring that oxygen and nutrients reach her skin cells, resulting in a natural, radiant glow. Whether it’s a quick workout or a Pilates session, Soha says that she makes sure to stay active to promote overall well-being.