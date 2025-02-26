10 game-changing design tips to look for in 2025

Team Indulge
Neo-classical elements, like arched windows and ornate moldings, blend seamlessly with contemporary furnishings. Statement lighting—such as layered crystal chandeliers—adds drama and sophistication.
— Aashi Gupta, founder and principal designer, Aashi Gupta Designs.
Organic shapes and sculptural lighting—like fluid chandeliers—add instant drama. Wood, stone, and earthy textures bring warmth, while sleek built-in storage keeps spaces functional yet stylish.
— Priyanka Mehra and Piyush Mehra, principal architects, PS Design
Organic materials like marble, wood, and velvet add depth and warmth, while architectural arches and gold accents bring timeless elegance. The key is to balance modern sophistication with vintage charm, making your space feel curated, stylish, and effortlessly luxurious.
— Ritu Gupta, founder and interior architect - Nadora by Ritu Gupta
Say hello to luxe textures, sculptural furniture, and statement lighting that instantly elevate your interiors. Rich hues, layered materials, and metallic accents bring warmth and sophistication, while architectural wall treatments and custom pieces add a personal touch.
— Rudraksh Charan and Priyanka Khanna, founders and architects, 42MM Architecture
In 2025, it's all about understated sophistication. Think a monochrome palette, warmed by the glow of brass accents and the delicate texture of cane.
— Rashi Bothra and Ruchi Gehani, founders and interior designers, Azure Interiors.
In 2025, creating immersive, sensory experiences is the ultimate game-changer in design. Geometric patterns on walls and ceilings create rhythm, while sculptural lighting casts a moody glow, enhancing the mood.
— Puneet Budhiraja, founder, Quba Homes
As the movement towards sustainability continues to grow, interiors are embracing natural elements, with wooden finishes taking center stage and the beauty of nature is brought indoors through thoughtful decor.
— Rohini Bagla, founder & principal designer, Studio Rohini Bagla
As we step into 2025, home design embraces nature, blending lush greenery, earthy textures, and organic forms to create spaces that nurture the soul.
— Roheena Nagpal, principal designer- Roheena Nagpal Design Studio
With a focus on sustainability and timeless design, today’s interiors honour the perfect harmony between tradition and modernity, where every piece tells a story of craftsmanship, culture, and enduring beauty.
— Meera Pyarelal, Founder & Creative Director - Temple Town
In 2025, layered textures, intricate woodwork, and artisanal accents will dominate interiors, blending luxury with comfort. Natural light, airy drapery, and indoor greenery enhance warmth, while statement lighting anchors the space.
— Saba Kapoor, co-founder, Nivasa