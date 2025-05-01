5 tips to help you host a dinner party

Sakshi Kaithwas
Plan ahead
Planning ahead is key to avoiding chaos later on. Ensure you have enough space, arrange seating, prep the food, and take care of all the little details in advance for a smooth, enjoyable evening.
Setting the table
Set a clean table with simple, elegant place settings, and add a small centerpiece and soft lighting. A thoughtfully arranged table creates a welcoming atmosphere for your guests.
Curate a simple and delicious menu
Choose recipes that you can prepare ahead of time, like casseroles or slow-cooked meals, so you’re not stuck in the kitchen while everyone else is enjoying the party. Simple, well-executed food always impresses.
Set a cosy vibe for all
Lighting can set the mood of the evening. Soft, warm lighting — whether from candles, fairy lights, or dimmed overheads — helps create an inviting and relaxed atmosphere.
Relax!
Nothing beats a fun night with friends and family around the dinner table! We hope these dinner party tips added to the joy.