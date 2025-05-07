5 flavourful homemade dips and chutneys to elevate your meals

Tomato chutney

Chop the tomatoes and set aside. Heat oil in a pan, add hing, mustard seeds, curry leaves, fenugreek seeds, ginger, and garlic, and let them splutter. Add tomatoes, salt, chilli powder, and turmeric, cook on high for 2 minutes, then cover and simmer for 10-15 minutes. Tomato Chutney is ready to serve!