5 flavourful homemade dips and chutneys to elevate your meals

Sakshi Kaithwas
Tomato chutney
Chop the tomatoes and set aside. Heat oil in a pan, add hing, mustard seeds, curry leaves, fenugreek seeds, ginger, and garlic, and let them splutter. Add tomatoes, salt, chilli powder, and turmeric, cook on high for 2 minutes, then cover and simmer for 10-15 minutes. Tomato Chutney is ready to serve!
Garlic chutney
Easy to make and packed with bold flavour, garlic chutney is a fiery favourite that adds a punch to any meal. Made with garlic, red chillies, and a dash of oil, it’s perfect with parathas, dosas, vadas, or even as a spicy spread in sandwiches and wraps.
Mint coriander chutney
This one’s a classic when it comes to chutneys—made with fresh coriander and mint leaves, it’s vibrant, tangy, and spicy. Perfect with samosas, pakoras, chaats, or even as a zesty sandwich spread!
Hummus
A smooth blend of boiled chickpeas, garlic, lemon juice, tahini (or sesame seeds), and olive oil. Rich in protein and delicious with pita bread, salads, or even toast!
Roasted Bell Pepper Dip
Made with a goodness of roasted red bell peppers blended well with garlic, olive oil, and walnuts, this dip is smoky, rich, and full of flavours.