Bone broth myths debunked: 5 things you’re probably getting wrong

Atreyee Poddar
Bone broth has gone from grandma’s kitchen staple to a full-blown wellness obsession, praised by influencers, nutritionists, and even celebrities. Simmered for hours using bones, vegetables, and herbs, this collagen-rich liquid is said to boost everything from joint health to skin glow. But as with most health trends, bone broth has attracted its fair share of misinformation.
It’s true that bone broth contains collagen—but here’s the catch: when you consume collagen, your body breaks it down into amino acids during digestion. It doesn’t go straight to your skin or joints. While these amino acids are important building blocks, claiming that bone broth 'replaces' your body’s collagen is oversimplified at best.
Bone broth contains compounds like gelatin and glutamine, which may help gut lining health—but the science isn’t conclusive. It’s not a substitute for medical treatment if you’re dealing with serious digestive issues like IBS or leaky gut. Think of it as a soothing supplement, not a miracle medicine.
Some recipes suggest simmering bone broth for 24 hours or longer. While extended cooking does extract more nutrients, it can also make the broth overly rich in glutamate, which may not suit everyone. More isn’t always better—especially if you're prone to sensitivities.
Despite the wellness-world buzz, most bone broth servings contain just 6–12 grams of protein. That’s not enough to fuel you like a full meal, especially if you're relying on it post-workout or during intermittent fasting. It's better as a light snack or part of a balanced meal.
Not all broths are created equal. Store-bought versions may contain preservatives, added salt, or even MSG. And unless labelled clearly, some 'bone broths' are actually stock or broth made from meat, not bones. If you’re after the real deal, either read the labels carefully or make it at home with quality ingredients.
Absolutely—if you enjoy it. Bone broth can be a comforting, nutrient-dense addition to your diet, especially in colder months. But it’s not a cure-all, and it won’t work overnight miracles. Pair it with a balanced lifestyle, and you’ll get the best of both worlds: a warm cup and realistic expectations.