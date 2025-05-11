5 interesting Sunday rituals that set the tone of the coming week

Team Indulge

Pamper yourself

Go big on self-care Sundays. Indulge in some music, cosy robes, and all your favourite beauty rituals. From skincare and haircare to a luxe bath and DIY massage, pamper yourself head to toe and step into the week glowing.

Reset your space

Give your space a light reset with fresh sheets, a tidy desk, and a clean kitchen. All these things can boost clarity and help you feel more aligned for the week ahead.

Digital detox

If possible, take a break from screens. Unplug for an hour to read, journal, or just be. It’s a small pause that brings big peace.

Do some physical activity

Get your body moving — be it yoga, stretching, dancing, or a brisk walk. A little physical activity clears the mind, boosts your mood, and gets you ready to take on the week.

Take out time to do nothing

Make space to simply be — no goals, no guilt, just stillness. In a world obsessed with productivity, doing nothing is its own quiet form of healing.

