Mother’s Day 2025: How to build the perfect playlist for your mum

Creating a playlist for your mum is like curating a museum exhibit—except the guest of honour will complain it’s ‘too modern’ while humming to Jagjit Singh. And unlike your Spotify algorithm, your mum doesn’t care if the transitions are jarring, as long as Asha Bhosle makes an appearance between Alka Yagnik and a Shakira cameo. So here it is—your guide to making a playlist so mum-friendly, she'll play it while cooking and forwarding it to her kitty party group. Because Maa Da Laadla can only play so many times before you lose the will to live.