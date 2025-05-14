5 easy ways to make your home feel like a cosy hotel

Team Indulge

Change the bedding

The right bedding is the ultimate comfort booster in any room. Invest in soft, high-quality sheets, plush pillows, and a luxurious duvet to create the perfect sleep sanctuary.

Lighting

Lighting is key. Play with warm, soft tones using bedside lamps, candles, or twinkling fairy lights to create a soothing, inviting ambience that instantly makes the room feel more relaxed.

Put plants

Bring life into your space by adding plants and fresh flowers to your décor. Whether it’s a lush houseplant or easy-to-care-for succulents, greenery adds a refreshing touch and a calming, natural vibe, making your room.

Fragrances

Add a signature scent to your space with candles, essential oils, or diffusers to evoke relaxation and luxury.

Change curtains

If you have a room with plenty of natural light and open space, make your curtains a focal point. Opt for light, flowing fabrics that let the sunlight filter through, creating an airy, soft atmosphere.

impress
Tap here