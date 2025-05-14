5 easy ways to make your home feel like a cosy hotel

Team Indulge
Change the bedding
The right bedding is the ultimate comfort booster in any room. Invest in soft, high-quality sheets, plush pillows, and a luxurious duvet to create the perfect sleep sanctuary.
Lighting
Lighting is key. Play with warm, soft tones using bedside lamps, candles, or twinkling fairy lights to create a soothing, inviting ambience that instantly makes the room feel more relaxed.
Put plants
Bring life into your space by adding plants and fresh flowers to your décor. Whether it’s a lush houseplant or easy-to-care-for succulents, greenery adds a refreshing touch and a calming, natural vibe, making your room.
Fragrances
Add a signature scent to your space with candles, essential oils, or diffusers to evoke relaxation and luxury.
Change curtains
If you have a room with plenty of natural light and open space, make your curtains a focal point. Opt for light, flowing fabrics that let the sunlight filter through, creating an airy, soft atmosphere.