Easy DIY home decor ideas to transform your room

Team Indulge
DIY wall art
Make your own wall art! Experiment with different materials like canvas, fabric, or wood. You can also paint or use mixed media techniques.
Photo collage
Add a personal touch to your room by creating a heartfelt photo collage. Displaying your favourite memories will infuse warmth and personality into the space.
Fairy light jars
Fill jars with fairy lights, pebbles, or dried flowers. Hang them or place on shelves for a dreamy glow.
DIY candle holders
Turn wine bottles, teacups, or tin cans into elegant candle holders. Spray paint or decoupage for a personal touch.
Scent station
For this, you can use spices, dried citrus, herbs, and flowers to create your own scent blends that change with seasons.