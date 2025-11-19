5 winter sweets from different Indian states that you should try

Udisha
Nolen Gurer Sandesh (West Bengal)
This classic from West Bengal is what makes winters in the state special and unique. Made from chhena, the date palm jaggery or nolen gur is the hero ingredient.
Ghewar (Rajasthan)
This sweet does not only tastes good but is very pretty to look at. This circular sweet from Rajasthan is made with rich ghee, sugar syrup and seasonal dry fruits. The crust forms a honeycomb-like texture and is a festival favourite!
Gajar ka Halwa (Punjab)
Who knew carrots could be this tasty? This sweet dish from northern India (especially Punjab) is everyone's winter favourite. Besides grated carrots, all you need is milk, ghee and khowa!
Chhena Poda (Odisha)
It is basically desi baked cheesecake. Odisha's winter favourite is made with chhena, suji or semolina and sugar. This rich sweet dish is brownish due to the beautiful caramelisation on the top.
Mysore Pak (Karnataka)
While this is available all year round, it is especially popular during the winter because of its richness, which might be too much for summer months. While the flavour of ghee takes the crown, gram flower and sugar come together to birth this melt-in-the-mouth dish.