5 controversial anime that divided viewers

Udisha
This anime was launched in 2007 and became known for its over-the-top violence that many thought were not really needed for a high school romance story. The controversy intensified further when many Japanese broadcasters struck out School Days from their broadcast schedules.
Too edgy and raw, this anime was based on a manga by Lynn Okamoto. The violence and gore led to criticism and controversy.It is about a girl who seemed to be in need of help, but turned out to be one who possesses telekinetic powers, making her a target of several evil groups.
Launched in 2012, this anime brought together the world of supernatural and romance. Before its debut, Japanese voice actor, Mitsuhiro Ichiki had to deal with quite a bit. Fans did not take this well and believed that Mitsuhiro Ichiki had been bullied.
The premise of this anime set it up for controversy. It follows a group of fantasy adventurers who go about visiting brothels. The series struggled with distribution but things got more completed when Funimation suddenly removed Interspecies Reviewers from the platform.
In terms of quality and storyline this 2021 anime was widely praised. However, many thought that some of the themes that the series dealt with were uncomfortable for the audience. Many found the main character's incessant flirting, perverted behaviour and manipulative tendencies unsettling and Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation kept getting embroiled in controversies.