'Cancel Netflix': Elon Musk sparks backlash after calling out trans characters in animated series

Cancel culture can be brutal. Elon Musk called for the cancellation of Netflix, the popular OTT platform, for making available an animated show that features transgender characters, leading to a plunge in Netflix shares. Not only that, the creator of the show also had to take a break from social media due to a huge pileup of "antisemitic" and "homophobic" emails.

Elon Musk claims that the show Dead End: Paranormal Park promotes racial trans ideology. Even though the show was cancelled back in 2023, a clip of the protagonist, Barney Guttman, has resurfaced where he is seen saying that he is transgender on the show’s second episode.

"This is not ok," said Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in response. The show is rated TV-Y7 by Netflix, meaning it is suitable for 7 year olds or older.

“Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids,” wrote the Tesla CEO on his verified X handle, @elonmusk, in reaction to a meme posted by an X user named DogeDesigner that had the caption: “Protect your kids. Cancel Netflix.”

Following Elon Musk’s call for the boycott of Netflix, his right-wing supporters, even MAGA followers, have been actively campaigning on the social media platform to cancel the OTT platform over the show Dead End: Paranormal Park.