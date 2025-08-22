Elon Musk’s ex Grimes parts ways with Anyma

After more than a year together, 37-year-old musician and Elon Musk’s ex, Grimes, and her partner Anyma have called it quits, according to sources close to the couple. Grimes, born Claire Boucher, and Anyma, the 37-year-old Italian DJ and producer whose real name is Matteo Milleri, have decided to go their separate ways. Despite the split, the pair are keeping things amicable and are reportedly still planning to release new music together in the near future.

Grimes and Anyma split up after over a year of dating

“Anyma and Grimes have amicably parted ways but still remain good friends and collaborators,” the source told the media.

Grimes and Anyma first went public with their romance in March 2024. They shared photos together on Instagram, one of which, Grimes captioned, “Beauty and the Beast.”

Anyma performed at the Sphere in Las Vegas this year, where Grimes came as a guest. They shared images in an Instagram photo dump, including a backstage couples shot. He captioned the post, "A Quantum Romance" and tagged Grimes.

On a professional front, Anyma dropped his latest album The End of Genesys in May, while Grimes released her single idgaf in February.