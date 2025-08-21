Is Madison Beer dating NFL quarterback Justin Herbert?

Madison Beer, the chart-topping singer, might be dating someone out of her social media circle. She has recently been been spotted several times with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, sparking dating rumours.

Justin Herbert is a 6-foot-6 NFL star whose dating history is currently unknown. He was spotted hanging out with Madison when she was filming her new music video in Los Angeles. According to media reports, she had introduced Justin to various crew members before they left together in his car.

Madison was previously in a relationship with Nick Austin, a TikTok star and social media influencer but they broke up after dating for 2 years.

The duo first sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2020, though they didn't make their relationship public until March 2021.

Not too long ago, Nick shared a Pink Panther meme, where he is seen shrugging, on his Instagram story. Although there's no context to the story, fans are linking it to rumours about Madison and Justin dating.

"You are the best thing that's ever happened to me & i feel so lucky to know you in the way i do," he had captioned an Instagram birthday post in March 2022 dedicated to Madison.