Are you pre-diabetic? Avoid these 4 things at your desk job

Udisha
Keep moving
If you are pre-diabetic and working a desk job, it can pose challenges. However, you must avoid sitting at one place for longer periods of time. A sedentary lifestyle leads to higher blood sugar levels so make sure to take frequent breaks to move around.
Skipping meals
Despite the work pressure, take your meals at the right time and definitely do not skip them. Haphazard eating can greatly affect your blood sugar levels so plan your meals in advance.
Snacking on packaged items
Do not resort to packaged or carbonated drinks to take down the work stress. Drink water instead and keep healthy snacks handy to satisfy your mid-work cravings.
Staying up late
No matter how stressful your job is, do not compromise on your sleep. Lack of sleep prevents your body from using insulin effectively and ends up increasing insulin resistance. Get good sleep and manage your work stress better.