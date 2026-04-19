5 things about Natalie Portman’s boyfriend Tanguy Destable

Udisha
Natalie Portman's musician boyfriend
Natalie Portman has announced that she is expecting her third child, and her first with boyfriend, Tanguy Destable, a French musician. Popular by his stage name, Tepr, he is from France's Morlaix.
Career higlights
Tanguy is an electronic music producer and his first solo album, Hypnotease, came out in 2015. Before going solo, he worked with popular fans Abstrackt Keal Agram (2000–2006) and Yelle (2007–2014).
Notable works
The French musician has even worked with Lady Gaga in 2023 in a film where he was the music producer. He has also been involved in the scores of movies like I'm Still Here and the series, Those About to Die.
The love story
Tanguy Destable was first linked with Natalie Portman in March 2025. Their pictures together went viral and the couple confirmed their relationship that very day. Both of them are currently based in Paris.
Marriage to Louise Bourgoin
45-year-old Tanguy was previously married to French actress Louise Bourgoin. They were married for more than a decade and had two sons together, Étienne and Vadim before parting ways in 2023.