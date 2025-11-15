Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao blessed with a baby girl!

Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have embraced parenthood for the first time as they welcomed a baby girl.

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa embrace parenthood

The new parents made the happy announcement on social media with an adorable post that read, "We are over the moon God has blessed us with a Baby girl...Blessed parents Patralekhaa and Rajkumaar(sic)."

The little bundle of joy has arrived on the couple's fourth wedding anniversary. Sharing the exciting news in a joint post, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa penned the caption, "(red heart and folded hands emoji) The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary. (sic)"

As soon as the post was uploaded, congratulatory messages flooded the Comment section.

Actor Varun Dhawan said, "(red heart emoji) welcome to the club guys@(red heart emoji)"