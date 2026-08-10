5 clubs Bengaluru youths are seeking away from the partying culture

Bristi Dey
Traditional fitness culture
When we think of fitness clubs we often imagine the regular gym or yoga sessions but clubs around Bengaluru have also started focusing on traditional fitness rituals. From hands-on desi akhada workout featuring ancient tools like gada, mudgar, to samtola, these clubs bring India's original fitness traditions to life. Tagda Raho is a startup that's bringing this lost culture to life.
Horse riding club
Go around the city on a weekend and you might spot groups of horse riders trotting through the city’s green spaces. From beginners taking their first lessons to experienced equestrians, the city is home to a growing number of riding clubs catering to all levels.
Photography clubs
If you're someone who is particularly obsessed with photography, join photography clubs. These host photo walks around the scenic places in Bengaluru which bring out a great mix of photography skills and mingling moments to life. Bengaluru has groups such as Youth Photographic Society and Photo Walkers Club, where photography becomes a way to learn, explore and meet like-minded people.
Book clubs
Bibliophiles this one's for you guys! Go around the city and engage in interesting book reads and indulge in literary-driven conversations around the city. Bengaluru has several literary communities, like Atta Galatta's book club that mostly hosts author interactions and workshops.
Pottery club
Whether it’s a class, a casual outing or even a date, pottery is always a good idea. Several studios across Bengaluru host pottery sessions where you can get creative and spend quality time with friends or loved ones.