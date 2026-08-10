Russia proposes a possible direct rail route to India amid geopolitical tensions

In a landmark move, Russia is planning to connect direct rail routes to India. The proposed route would transit through the Indian Ocean and finally to India as the tension in the regions of Bosphorus and the Strait of Hormuz continues.

Russia’s new rail route to India could change how we travel and here's everything to know

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that the countries would examine the possibility of a direct rail route which could pass through Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan before reaching the Indian Ocean. Stating the same Marat said during a press conference, “A rail link to the Indian Ocean should also be explored. Risks related to the Bosphorus and the Strait of Hormuz might require alternative routes: through Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Any options providing access to India are acceptable.”

This route has become an important project to be considered because of the disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz following armed hostilities involving the US, Israel and Iran. The strategic chokepoint handles approximately 25 percent of global oil trade and nearly 20 percent of worldwide liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments. The rail route, though just a concept at this moment, if built fast enough can help with the future travel routes when the sea route is a no go.