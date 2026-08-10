Russia proposes a possible direct rail route to India amid geopolitical tensions

In a landmark move, Russia is planning to connect direct rail routes to India. The proposed route would transit through the Indian Ocean and finally to India as the tension in the regions of Bosphorus and the Strait of Hormuz continues.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that the countries would examine the possibility of a direct rail route which could pass through Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan before reaching the Indian Ocean. Stating the same Marat said during a press conference, “A rail link to the Indian Ocean should also be explored. Risks related to the Bosphorus and the Strait of Hormuz might require alternative routes: through Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Any options providing access to India are acceptable.”
This route has become an important project to be considered because of the disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz following armed hostilities involving the US, Israel and Iran. The strategic chokepoint handles approximately 25 percent of global oil trade and nearly 20 percent of worldwide liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments. The rail route, though just a concept at this moment, if built fast enough can help with the future travel routes when the sea route is a no go.
For Moscow, strengthening rail connectivity along the corridor could boost cargo movement to India while reinforcing Russia’s role as a key transit hub between Europe and Asia. However, the route continues to face major infrastructure and logistical hurdles, including gaps in rail connectivity and capacity constraints along several sections. It would also require significant investment from the countries involved, as well as approvals from every country the rail route would pass through. Thus for now, it remains a proposal that is yet to be decided.
At the end Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister stated that the country’s domestic construction industry currently has the capacity to absorb an additional one trillion rubles each year. “The construction industry is already capable of handling an additional one trillion rubles annually. However, if such a volume is secured for the next five years, it would be possible to expand capacity and build even more”, he added.
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