Louis Vuitton unveils its first co-branded bespoke car!

Srushti Kulkarni
Louis Vuitton unveiled its first official co-branded production car collaboration — the Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer – Classic (LV-01). Created in partnership with California-based Singer Vehicle Design, this air-cooled Porsche 911 (964-generation restomod) features custom Louis Vuitton features.
Think signature designer monograms across the car's leather trim, custom detailing, matching travel accessories and a detachable dashboard clock inspired by the global fashion brand's Tambour watch.
The project began as a single request from Singer to Louis Vuitton's La Fabrique du Temps watchmaking workshop in Switzerland to design a dashboard clock. It expanded into a full-vehicle customisation covering every mechanical touchpoint, functional detail and custom luggage accessory.
Each vehicle comes with a dedicated set of tailored Louis Vuitton leather travel bags built to fit the 911's front trunk and rear cabin space. Oil caps, fuel caps and even the switchgear incorporate custom typography directly derived from Louis Vuitton's fine timepieces.