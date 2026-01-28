This global luxury fashion house is obsessed with maritime architecture!

If you are aware of the brand's most recent establishments, then you will know it is building a massive hotel in Paris currently and while majority think its the luxury brand's biggest move till date, we take back in time to give you a glimpse of their previous label experience centres and the concept behind it all. Louis Vuitton seems to have a bit of an obsession with maritime architecture. They boast major ship-inspired buildings in their global portfolio, though they each use the vessel concept differently.
It's a deep-seated part of the brand’s DNA. Louis Vuitton didn't start as a fashion house, it started as a travel solution during the Golden Age of steam. Before Louis Vuitton, trunks had rounded tops to let rainwater roll off the roof of stagecoaches. But as travel shifted to trains and giant ocean liners, people needed to stack their luggage in tight cabins. In 1858, LV invented the flat-topped trunk and this revolutionised transoceanic travel because the trunks could be stacked perfectly in a ship’s hold, essentially creating the modern suitcase we know today.
In 1901, the brand released the Steamer Bag. It was designed as a bag within a bag — a smaller, foldable canvas bag that travellers kept inside their large steamer trunks to store dirty laundry or extra items while at sea. Since 1983, they have sponsored the Louis Vuitton Cup, the qualifying regatta for the America’s Cup (the oldest trophy in international sport). This partnership has lasted decades, solidifying the brand's image as the premier nautical luxury house.
Ahoy architecture
In June 2025, a massive, ship-shaped architectural installation and concept space officially named The Louis launched in Shanghai at the HKRI Taikoo Hui mall. This wasn't just a store but a brand theatre designed to look like a modernist ocean liner docked in the city’s central business district. It features a metallic Monogram-embossed hull and a prow that mimics a ship cutting through the waves.
The design honours Shanghai’s history as a global port (the Gateway to the East) and the brand's heritage of creating luggage for transoceanic voyages. First and second Floors host the Visionary Journeys Exhibition: an immersive exhibition covering LV's history. It starts with Trunkscape, a surreal tunnel of floating Monogram trunks. It also houses a retail space. The Third Floor is dedicated to their signature Le Café Louis Vuitton.
Sail that ship
Similarly, back in 2020, the label's flagship store in Osaka was unveiled and the building’s façade is made of translucent, curving glass panels that mimic the billowing sails of a traditional Japanese merchant ship (Higaki-Kaisen). It looks like a glowing, ethereal ship floating on water at night. It also houses the world’s first Louis Vuitton café and restaurant.
Falling on the same line is Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, a massive art museum and cultural center, featuring 12 massive glass sails that wrap around the building’s core. It appears as a sailing vessel in full wind.
Docked at the bay
The Louis Vuitton Island Maison in Singapore, although slightly different, is still intended to deliver the feeling at sea. Located at Marina Bay Sands, this is one of the most famous luxury stores in the world. It isn't just near the water; it is literally sitting in the bay. The top floor features an outdoor loggia that is designed to look and feel exactly like the teak deck of a private superyacht, offering a panoramic view of the Singapore skyline.
You enter via an underwater tunnel from the mall, which feels like walking through a luxury submarine gallery and on the inside, it uses timber and stone typically found in high-end shipyards. One can even spot masts and sails suspended from the ceilings.
Setting sail soon?
According to the latest reports, as of early 2026, the project at K11 Musea in Hong Kong is one of the most anticipated retail openings in Asia. The store is situated in a prime spot overlooking the Avenue of Stars and Victoria Harbour. Covering approximately 40,000 square feet, this makes it one of the largest Louis Vuitton locations in all of Asia.
After Pharrell Williams held his massive Men's Pre-Fall 2024 show on the Avenue of Stars (right in front of this site), the brand saw a massive surge in local and tourist interest. Partly because the collection boasted sailor-inspired modern silhouettes. Given its position on the Victoria Harbour waterfront, the docked ship architecture is expected to be integrated into the building's facade to mimic a vessel moored at the Tsim Sha Tsui pier. Besides a Permanent Museum or Exhibition Space, along with the retail and cafe, this spot is also set to introduce Exclusive VIP Lounges for the brand's top-tier clients.