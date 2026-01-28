This global luxury fashion house is obsessed with maritime architecture!

It's a deep-seated part of the brand’s DNA. Louis Vuitton didn't start as a fashion house, it started as a travel solution during the Golden Age of steam. Before Louis Vuitton, trunks had rounded tops to let rainwater roll off the roof of stagecoaches. But as travel shifted to trains and giant ocean liners, people needed to stack their luggage in tight cabins. In 1858, LV invented the flat-topped trunk and this revolutionised transoceanic travel because the trunks could be stacked perfectly in a ship’s hold, essentially creating the modern suitcase we know today.

In 1901, the brand released the Steamer Bag. It was designed as a bag within a bag — a smaller, foldable canvas bag that travellers kept inside their large steamer trunks to store dirty laundry or extra items while at sea. Since 1983, they have sponsored the Louis Vuitton Cup, the qualifying regatta for the America’s Cup (the oldest trophy in international sport). This partnership has lasted decades, solidifying the brand's image as the premier nautical luxury house.