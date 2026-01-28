Fibremaxxing: The viral 2026 food trend that focuses on your gut health

Fibremaxxing has become a trending viral nutrition concept on social media in 2026. It is not a "diet" in the sense that it limits food choice. Rather, Fibremaxxing focuses on providing individuals the opportunity to eat a broad spectrum of plant-based foods while at the same time increasing their intake of fiber significantly. Caloric intake and macronutrient breakdown don't matter. The objective is for participants to eat a diverse range of foods. For example, each week, participants will strive to consume a minimum of 30 different plant-based foods.
Fibre is important for fullness and digestion. Dietitians have promoted the benefits of fibre for years, and with Fibremaxxing, this information has entered into the general population. Eating high-fibre foods keeps you feeling fuller, longer, helps maintain a healthy gut microbiome, and provides food for the good bacteria that live in your digestive system.
Fibremaxxing includes many different food products. All plant sources count, regardless of amount. Examples of plant food sources include:
-Beans and lentils
-Vegetables & fruits. Grains
-Seeds & nuts.
-Herbs & Spices like cinnamon and coriander
-Fats from plants like Tahini
Even small quantities of these ingredients (for example, a sprinkle of spice or a small handful of herbs) add diversity to your weekly intake of plant foods.
A lot of people are starting to add a variety of foods instead of just increasing their portion size. Smoothies are another common way people are adding additional foods into their diet. Some of the most popular smoothie combinations include spinach and frozen berry, or flaxseed and oatmeal with plant-based milk. As a result, people are replacing their snacks with healthier alternatives. For example, roasted chickpeas, mixed seeds, or vegetables with hummus will now take the place of protein bars. Lastly, many meals consist of using pantry items in combination with one another. For example, making high-fibre salads from chickpeas, walnuts, apples, mint and beetroot.
Fibremaxxing is now seen as a movement rather than just another food fad. Focussing on fibre and a diversity of plants will allow a greater variety of nutritious foods to be available for everyone and to encourage more people to engage with healthy eating and centre around gut health.
