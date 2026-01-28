Fibremaxxing: The viral 2026 food trend that focuses on your gut health

A lot of people are starting to add a variety of foods instead of just increasing their portion size. Smoothies are another common way people are adding additional foods into their diet. Some of the most popular smoothie combinations include spinach and frozen berry, or flaxseed and oatmeal with plant-based milk. As a result, people are replacing their snacks with healthier alternatives. For example, roasted chickpeas, mixed seeds, or vegetables with hummus will now take the place of protein bars. Lastly, many meals consist of using pantry items in combination with one another. For example, making high-fibre salads from chickpeas, walnuts, apples, mint and beetroot.

Fibremaxxing is now seen as a movement rather than just another food fad. Focussing on fibre and a diversity of plants will allow a greater variety of nutritious foods to be available for everyone and to encourage more people to engage with healthy eating and centre around gut health.