What is guilt sleeping and how it is reshaping corporate professionals lives?

Have you ever woken up in the morning and felt bad for no apparent reason? There is an ominous guilt that strikes the moment you open your eyes. In that moment of calm before you even open your mouth to breathe, every moment of the previous day starts replaying before your mind's eye. The leftovers of the last night's office assignment that you did not complete, the last day's assignment that you did not finish at college, the guilt becomes second nature and you wear it like a badge of honour on your sleeve. This feeling is now termed as guilt sleeping.
One of the main reasons of the rise of guilt sleeping is the hustle culture. A lot of corporate professionals tend to neglect a healthy sleep cycle of 7-8 hours to increase productivity. According to reports, the trend of guilt sleeping has been widely seen in working mothers, especially during their postpartum.
Based on reports, individuals seem to develop the notion of equating their worth with the idea of being productive. As a result, the sleeping appears to be a waste of time for them. Experts have also emphasised how people are choosing to celebrate an individual who has slept for only four hours, and according to them it is not badge of honour to wear.
A way to overcome guilt sleeping, according to experts, is by changing your perception of sleeping. A shutdown schedule, a plan of what to do the next day, and a dash of self-compassion are necessary. Also, focusing on building a conducive sleep ambience instead can help you a lot. Additionally, productivity comparisons should also be avoided before sleeping.
