What is guilt sleeping and how it is reshaping corporate professionals lives?

Have you ever woken up in the morning and felt bad for no apparent reason? There is an ominous guilt that strikes the moment you open your eyes. In that moment of calm before you even open your mouth to breathe, every moment of the previous day starts replaying before your mind's eye. The leftovers of the last night's office assignment that you did not complete, the last day's assignment that you did not finish at college, the guilt becomes second nature and you wear it like a badge of honour on your sleeve. This feeling is now termed as guilt sleeping.

How the hustle culture has escalated the issue of guilt sleeping?

One of the main reasons of the rise of guilt sleeping is the hustle culture. A lot of corporate professionals tend to neglect a healthy sleep cycle of 7-8 hours to increase productivity. According to reports, the trend of guilt sleeping has been widely seen in working mothers, especially during their postpartum.