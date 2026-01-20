What is the new sleeping trend, Potato bed
Potato bed
What is potato bed and how can you recreate this at home?

From social media feeds to bedrooms, the potato bed trend is changing how GenZs unwind and rest
The potato bed trend is a viral sleep sensation taking over the internet. This new concept of sleep involves creating a "cosy cocoon" by using pillows and blankets. The idea is inspiringly relatable to having a baked potato wrapped inside its skin, whereby one's body is cocooned by pillows and soft, fluffy blankets. Such materials encircle a very small central space of the person, comfortingly creating a sense of shelter, warmth, and convenience.

How can you recreate the potato bed at your home?

A potato bed is not a complex system to be arranged. The basic sleeping and resting beds; such as a plush mattress sofa, floor mat, bean bag, slouch couch, and rug, would be sufficient for this trend. The emphasis is on both simplicity and comfort, and not on opulence.

Step 1: Use a mattress, sofa, floor mat, or even a rug as a base. Pick a noiseless and clutter-free area. Unroll an elastic bed sheet to hold everything in place. Construct a small area to relax.

Step 2: Now layer around it. Use soft pillows of different sizes. Add cushions, bolsters or soft toys for support. Wrap around the area with fuzzy blankets for a cocooning feeling. The idea is to provide gentle pressure and not to pack yourself tightly.

Step 3: Choose breathable materials. Cotton or linen blends or bamboo are the best picks. You can also go for 100% cotton and linen if it is too warm and humid outside. If the climate is conducive, layer it with a slightly heavier blanket for additional deep-pressure stimulation.

For the décor, keep it simple. The potato bed is far from perfection. The idea of the potato bed is to create a serene and cosy spot, where your body can relax, and your mind can unwind.

