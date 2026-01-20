What is potato bed and how can you recreate this at home?
The potato bed trend is a viral sleep sensation taking over the internet. This new concept of sleep involves creating a "cosy cocoon" by using pillows and blankets. The idea is inspiringly relatable to having a baked potato wrapped inside its skin, whereby one's body is cocooned by pillows and soft, fluffy blankets. Such materials encircle a very small central space of the person, comfortingly creating a sense of shelter, warmth, and convenience.
How can you recreate the potato bed at your home?
A potato bed is not a complex system to be arranged. The basic sleeping and resting beds; such as a plush mattress sofa, floor mat, bean bag, slouch couch, and rug, would be sufficient for this trend. The emphasis is on both simplicity and comfort, and not on opulence.
Step 1: Use a mattress, sofa, floor mat, or even a rug as a base. Pick a noiseless and clutter-free area. Unroll an elastic bed sheet to hold everything in place. Construct a small area to relax.
Step 2: Now layer around it. Use soft pillows of different sizes. Add cushions, bolsters or soft toys for support. Wrap around the area with fuzzy blankets for a cocooning feeling. The idea is to provide gentle pressure and not to pack yourself tightly.
Step 3: Choose breathable materials. Cotton or linen blends or bamboo are the best picks. You can also go for 100% cotton and linen if it is too warm and humid outside. If the climate is conducive, layer it with a slightly heavier blanket for additional deep-pressure stimulation.
For the décor, keep it simple. The potato bed is far from perfection. The idea of the potato bed is to create a serene and cosy spot, where your body can relax, and your mind can unwind.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.