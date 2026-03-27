5 exercises for women over 40 which can help tone

DEBOLINA ROY
With your feet shoulder-width apart, stand on a resistance band and hold onto both ends at the height of your shoulders. It targets your glutes and quadriceps.
It is one of the best muscle-toning exercises for women over 40. Take the dumbblles and produce force down through your arms, pushing them straight up toward the ceiling.
Put your legs out in front of you with the band wrapped around them. Elbows pulled back into your ribs while squeezing your shoulder blades. It develops a strong back and counteracts the ‘slouch’ from working at desks.
With a band looped over your knees, lie flat on your back. Push your hips up, making sure to pause to engage the back. It is an effective gluteal strengthening movement with a low-impact to your joints.
Kneeling push-ups can be done by using a bench. This compound exercise targets the chest, core, and arm muscles. It is best for upper body muscle endurance.
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