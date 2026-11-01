5 potpurri recipes to make your home smell good

DEBOLINA ROY
Lavender and dried flowers
Create a calming floral mixture by mixing dried lavender with rose petals and any other fragrant flower you like. Arrange the mixture in a decorative dish so that its sweet smell fills your house with a comforting perfume.
Lemon, rosemary, and cinnamon
Fusing lemon slices with rosemary sprigs and cinnamon sticks creates an invigoratingly aromatic blend of fruitiness and spiciness. This mixture combines the freshness of the citrus with the warmth of fresh herbs, thus creating a perfect everyday scent for your home.
Orange, ginger, and almond
Blend orange slices, ginger, and almonds to create a sweet aroma of fruit, warmth, and nuts. This blend provides a refreshing scent to brighten your home.
Winter spice
Combine apple slices, orange, cinnamon sticks, and dried star anise to create a seasonal scent. These ingredients provide an aromatic combination that is both sweet and spicy and is ideal for making your home feel welcoming.
Vanilla and anise
Mix vanilla with fragrant anise seeds to obtain sweet and spicy scents. Put this mixture in an attractive crystal bowl to bring a feeling of nostalgia and elegance to your home.