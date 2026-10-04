5 ways to make your home smell amazing without candles

Pratyusha Pan

Use an essential oil diffuser

Add a few drops of lavender, eucalyptus or citrus oil to an ultrasonic diffuser for a steady, even scent. It also adds a little moisture to dry air.

Diffusers are a easy flame free way to make your home smell good | pexels

Make a linen spray

Mix water, a tablespoon of witch hazel or vodka, and 15 to 20 drops of essential oil in a spray bottle. Mist it on bedding, curtains and upholstery.

Spray bottle will improve the stale smell | KAROLINA GRABOWSKA KABOOMPICS, pexels

Put scented sachets in drawers and closets

Fill small fabric pouches with dried lavender, cedar chips or rose petals. They keep clothes fresh and last for months.

Dried flowers will make your room smell nice | pexels

Place fresh flowers or herbs nearby

Eucalyptus, lavender, jasmine, mint and rosemary all add a natural fragrance. Hang eucalyptus in the shower for a spa feel.

Fresh lavender will give your home a fresh smell | pexels

Use a wax melt warmer

It gives you the strength of a candle without the open flame. Choose a flameless electric warmer and swap scents with the seasons.

Wax diffusers will make your home smell amazing | pexels

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Pomegranate | pexels
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