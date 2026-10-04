5 ways to make your home smell amazing without candles

Pratyusha Pan
Use an essential oil diffuser
Add a few drops of lavender, eucalyptus or citrus oil to an ultrasonic diffuser for a steady, even scent. It also adds a little moisture to dry air.
Make a linen spray
Mix water, a tablespoon of witch hazel or vodka, and 15 to 20 drops of essential oil in a spray bottle. Mist it on bedding, curtains and upholstery.
Put scented sachets in drawers and closets
Fill small fabric pouches with dried lavender, cedar chips or rose petals. They keep clothes fresh and last for months.
Place fresh flowers or herbs nearby
Eucalyptus, lavender, jasmine, mint and rosemary all add a natural fragrance. Hang eucalyptus in the shower for a spa feel.
Use a wax melt warmer
It gives you the strength of a candle without the open flame. Choose a flameless electric warmer and swap scents with the seasons.
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