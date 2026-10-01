5 pomegranate recipes that are easy to make and perfect for breakfast and as snacks

Muhammara with a pomegranate twist

Blend roasted red peppers, toasted walnuts, one garlic clove, cumin, and a splash of olive oil until smooth. Stir in 1-2 tbsp of pomegranate molasses for depth and tang. Transfer to a shallow serving bowl and create a centre well. Drizzle extra virgin olive oil into the centre and fill generously with fresh pomegranate arils. Serve with pita chips or pita bread, kebabs and salad.