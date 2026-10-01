5 pomegranate recipes that are easy to make and perfect for breakfast and as snacks

Dharitri Ganguly
Bright, juicy, and packed with antioxidants, pomegranate arils add a burst of sweet-tarty flavour to both sweet and savoury dishes. Pomegranates are great for heart health, high on antioxidants, aids in brain functioning promotes healthy gut microbiome and regularises digestion. Here are five simple, quick-to-whip-up recipes that showcase the fruit.
Pomegranate-mint cooler
Blend or muddle mint leaves with fresh lime juice in a tall glass. Pour in freshly-pressed pomegranate juice until half full. Top off with chilled sparkling water and a generous amount of crushed ice. Garnish with whole arils and a mint sprig for a refreshing mocktail.
Pomegranate-feta salad
Toss fresh greens like baby arugula or baby spinach in a bowl with a light drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice. Scatter crumbled feta and toasted walnuts across the greens, and top it generously with bright pomegranate seeds for texture and acidity. Finish with a light drizzle of balsamic glaze before serving.
Pomegranate and avocado toast
Toast a thick slice of artisanal sourdough bread until golden and crisp. Mash ripe avocado directly onto the warm bread; season with sea salt and red chilli flakes. Top it with a generous layer of fresh pomegranate arils, and drizzle lightly with raw, natural honey for a sweet-savoury breakfast twist.
Pomegranate parfait
Scoop up hung curd or thick Greek yogurt into a glass parfait jar or tumbler. Add a layer of honey-sweetened crunchy granola. Top it up with a thick layer of ruby-red pomegranate seeds. Repeat layers once more and finish with a drizzle of honey on top.
Muhammara with a pomegranate twist
Blend roasted red peppers, toasted walnuts, one garlic clove, cumin, and a splash of olive oil until smooth. Stir in 1-2 tbsp of pomegranate molasses for depth and tang. Transfer to a shallow serving bowl and create a centre well. Drizzle extra virgin olive oil into the centre and fill generously with fresh pomegranate arils. Serve with pita chips or pita bread, kebabs and salad.