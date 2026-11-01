5 ways to transform your Indian mithais to desi party mocktails

Dharitri Ganguly
Gulab Jamun & Cardamom Citrus Sparkler
In a cocktail shaker, muddle 2 tbsp of gulab jamun syrup with 2 fresh orange slices and a squeeze of lime juice. Add ice, shake well, and strain into a highball glass packed with ice. Top off with chilled sparkling soda or ginger ale.
Garnish the drink with mini, warm gulab jamuns on a bamboo skewer across the rim with a strip of flamed orange zest.
Motichoor & Mango-Coconut Cooler
Blend half a soft motichoor ladoo with 100 ml of ripe mango puree, 100 ml of tender coconut water, and a pinch of black salt (kala namak). Blend until smooth and frosty, then pour over crushed ice in a hurricane glass.
Rim the glass with crushed pistachios and sprinkle extra golden boondi on top for texture.
Rasgulla Mint-Rose Fizz
Press a chilled rasgulla to extract its fragrant syrup directly into a glass. Add 6–8 torn fresh mint leaves, a pinch of roasted cumin powder, and 15 ml of lemon juice. Lightly muddle, fill the glass with crushed ice, and top with club soda.
Float a single syrup-soaked rasgulla and edible dried rose petals on top.
Kesar Peda & Pistachio Milk Punch
Muddle one soft kesar peda with 20 ml of warm milk until it forms a smooth paste. Add 120 ml of chilled almond milk, a drop of kewra water, and ice cubes. Shake thoroughly and pour into an old-fashioned glass.
Rim the glass with crushed pistachios and dried marigold petals for a festive aperitif presentation.
Kaju Katli Nutty Cream Float
Dissolve 2 soft pieces of kaju katli in warm whole milk or oat milk, then chill completely. Transfer the cashew-infused milk to a shaker with ice and a drop of vanilla extract, and shake vigorously until frothy. Strain into a glass over ice and float chilled cold brew coffee or sparkling tonic water on top.
Apply a tiny leaf of edible silver foil to the glass rim and scatter crushed cashew nuts.
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