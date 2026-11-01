5 ways to transform your Indian mithais to desi party mocktails

Gulab Jamun & Cardamom Citrus Sparkler

In a cocktail shaker, muddle 2 tbsp of gulab jamun syrup with 2 fresh orange slices and a squeeze of lime juice. Add ice, shake well, and strain into a highball glass packed with ice. Top off with chilled sparkling soda or ginger ale.

Garnish the drink with mini, warm gulab jamuns on a bamboo skewer across the rim with a strip of flamed orange zest.