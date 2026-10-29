5 homemade rangoli colours you can prepare using kitchen ingredients

DEBOLINA ROY
Yellow
Yellow is a bright and lively colour that can add life to the rangoli. A mixture of rice flour and turmeric powder can give a bright yellow powder, which would give you a nice colour to use in your Rangoli design.
Green
Green gives a natural element to the festive décor. Make sure to dry the spinach or methi leaves completely before making a fine powder from them. These rangoli colours provide a natural green hue to your designs.
Red
The colour red enhances the richness of Rangoli designs. Gather red rose petals, dry them thoroughly and then grind them into a fine powder. The colour obtained from this process can be used to make floral patterns.
Orange
Orange is an energetic colour that can create beautiful designs. Dry the orange peels well and make them into a slightly fine powder. The mixture can be sieved to get a finer texture for intricate Rangoli designs.
Brown
Cinnamon gives an earthy look to the design patterns. Just grind the dried cinnamon sticks into a powder form and use them for making colorful designs. The natural smell of cinnamon will also give you a nice aroma.