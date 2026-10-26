5 easy homemade snacks to replace packaged chips

Pratyusha
Masala makhana
Roast makhana in a little ghee or oil and toss with salt, turmeric, black pepper and chaat masala. This crunchy snack is easy to prepare in minutes.
Spiced-roasted chana
Toss roasted chana with chilli powder, cumin and a pinch of black salt. It is a convenient, protein-rich alternative to many fried packaged snacks.
Homemade potato wedges
Cut potatoes into wedges, season with paprika, garlic powder and a little oil, then bake or air-fry until golden. Serve with homemade dip.
Masala popcorn
Prepare popcorn at home and season it with roasted cumin powder, chilli powder or dried herbs. You get a crunchy snack without needing packaged flavouring mixes.
Crunchy veggie sticks with dip
Slice carrots, cucumber and capsicum into sticks and pair them with a mint-yoghurt dip. This refreshing option adds vegetables to your snack routine.
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