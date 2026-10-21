4 ways to control your food cravings post Durga Puja

DEBOLINA ROY
Eat balanced meals on time
Missing meals in compensation for holiday indulgences triggers a never-ending hunger cycle and increases cravings. Consume regular, balanced meals, including protein, whole grains, healthy fats, fruits, and vegetables, for nourishment and satiety.
Keep healthy snacks handy
If there is a long time between meals, this can lead to cravings for sweets or salty snacks. To keep hunger in check, it’s helpful to have something like fruit, nuts, roasted chana, or yoghurt at hand.
Stay hydrated
Sometimes, thirst can be mistaken for hunger, causing you to grab snacks that you might not need. Remember to drink water often, bring a bottle with you when you go out and listen to your body before suddenly giving in to cravings.
Plan your meals
Week-long meal planning can facilitate healthful eating. Additionally, these pointers for managing cravings advocate moderation and allow for occasional indulgence in seasonal delights without having to go on strict diets.