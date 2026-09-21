4 easy ways to maintain your weight without compromising on festive diet

DEBOLINA ROY
Never skip meals
Skipping meals, like breakfast or lunch, to "save calories" for parties ends badly. Going to a party while starving leads to bad food choices and overeating. Eating balanced meals throughout the day, with fruits, lean proteins, and whole grains, keeps energy levels steady.
Survey the buffer spread
Before starting to fill your stomach, take a look at the whole food buffet. Check out all available dishes to pick healthy proteins and fresh vegetables first. Filling the majority of your serve with healthy foods lets you avoid high-calorie treats.
Pause before reaching for seconds
Your stomach sends a sense of fullness to your brain in 20 minutes. Give your body some time to rest after you finish your first plate and grab a drink, so that you lessen the chances of eating without thinking.
Keep up your daily routine
Continue exercising, even during hectic holidays. Just 15 minutes of fast walking or mild strength training gets your metabolism going. Daily prioritisation of short-term exercise ensures that you stay committed to long-term health.