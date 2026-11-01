Celebrating Diwali away from home? 6 things you can do to feel good

DEBOLINA ROY
Brighten up your space
Transform the décor of your room with charming lighting, rad lanterns and diyas. Hang them on your windows, walls or balcony to enhance the ambience around.
Prepare your favourite sweets
There is no doubt about the fact that nothing can help in recalling the memories of festivals like homemade sweets. To simply enjoy some mithai, you can either make one at home or buy different types of sweets.
Celebrate with friends
Reach out to your buddies who are also away from home and get together for a small gathering at home for Diwali. Exchange gifts, enjoy good food, play cards, and tell stories with them.
Dress up in ethnic wear
Don't let distance from loved ones stop you from dressing up for the celebration. Put on your ethnic attire, add some accessories and take pictures with them. Dressing up can be of great assistance in boosting your spirits.
Connect through video calls
Distance shouldn't separate you from your relatives and friends. You can plan video calls with your relatives, show them some pictures of your decorations, and take part in their celebrations from far away. Listening to familiar voices can bring joy on this day.
Help others
Make your festivities meaningful by providing food, apparel, or small gifts to those who are less fortunate. You may also choose to volunteer your time with needy children or contribute to a local cause and share the joy of celebrations.