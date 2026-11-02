4 sacred sites in India dedicated to Sita

Seetha Devi Luv Kush Temple: Down South, in Pulpally, Wayanad, Kerala, this temple is known to be the sanctuary of Sita’s life after her separation with Ram. It is said that around this region was where Valmiki gave refuge to Sita and she gave birth to twins Luv and Kush. This temple draws large crowds during first week of January when its annual celebrations take place.