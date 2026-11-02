4 sacred sites in India dedicated to Sita

Subhadrika Sen
Punaura Dham: Located in Bihar, local legends claim this place as the place where Raja Janak found Sita while ploughing the fields. The temple complex also includes Sita Kund. While devotees visit the place all year round, there is subsequent surge in devotees during the Janaki Navami or Sita’s birth anniversary.
Janaki Mandir: Also located in Bihar, local legends suggest this was the site where Raja Janak cared for Sita and brought her up. Apart from the Janaki Kund, there are idols of Rama, Sita and Hanuman inside the complex. Located 1.5 kms away from the Sitamarhi railway station, it gathers sufficient crowd during Ram Navami and Janaki Navami.
Seetha Devi Luv Kush Temple: Down South, in Pulpally, Wayanad, Kerala, this temple is known to be the sanctuary of Sita’s life after her separation with Ram. It is said that around this region was where Valmiki gave refuge to Sita and she gave birth to twins Luv and Kush. This temple draws large crowds during first week of January when its annual celebrations take place.
Sita Smahit Sthal: This sacred site in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh narrates the story of Sita’s last moments when she disappears into Mother Earth after facing several trials and tribulations during her time on Earth. Apart from memorials, there is a 108ft tall Hanuman idol along the banks of the Ganges River.
Namit Malhotra's son plays young Ravana: What we know about the Ramayana buzz