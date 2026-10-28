Namit Malhotra’s son plays young Ravana? What we know about the Ramayana buzz

Pratyusha
Following the LA premiere of Ramayana, online speculation has suggested that producer Namit Malhotra’s son is playing a younger version of Ravana in the upcoming epic.
Namit Malhotra has spoken about his sons, Raghav and Raghveer, describing his children as a source of inspiration. He has also shared that their names reflect his personal connection to the Ramayana.
Namit Malhotra is a film producer and visual effects executive who heads DNEG and is associated with Prime Focus Studios. His career spans major international productions and visual effects projects. Ramayana is among his most ambitious ventures, bringing together Indian actors and international technical talent to adapt the epic for a global audience.
Kannada star Yash plays the older Ravana in Ramayana. Known internationally for the KGF franchise, Yash has become one of the film’s most discussed cast members. Early reactions following the Los Angeles premiere have praised his screen presence, with some viewers calling his portrayal a highlight of the film.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana. The first part is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, with the second part planned for Diwali 2027.
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