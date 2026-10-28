Namit Malhotra’s son plays young Ravana? What we know about the Ramayana buzz

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana. The first part is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, with the second part planned for Diwali 2027.