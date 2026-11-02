5 Diwali sweets you can make in an air fryer

DEBOLINA ROY
Coconut gujiya
With the air fryer, turn traditional gujiyas into a guilt-free treat. Fill small rounds of pastry with desiccated coconut, sugar, and cardamom, fold, seal the edges, brush lightly with ghee, and air-fry at 180°C until golden and crisp.
Shakkar para
These crispy snacks are suitable for Diwali munching. Make a paste out of flour, ghee, sugar and milk. Roll it out, shape it into diamond pieces, brush it with ghee and air fry it until it turns golden brown.
Saffron cakes
Make a basic dough with plain flour and melted ghee; roll into small layers and bake in the air fryer at 185°C. Dunk these warm pastries in saffron-cardamom syrup for a grand effect.
Coconut cookies
Combine flour, dried coconut, sugar powder, and melted butter and cardamom in order to make a dough. Make small round cookies and put them in the air fryer at 160°C till they are fully baked and have a golden colour.
Rose coconut laddoos
To make a soft mixture, mix desiccated coconut, condensed milk, and a few drops of rose water and cardamom. Form tiny balls, cover them with coconut flakes, and air-fry for a minute at 160°C or until golden brown.