5 emergency cleaning hacks that should be up your sleeves

Subhadrika Sen
Declutter: Visit each room and see what is cluttering them. Immediately declutter the basic space.
Quick vacuum: If you have a vacuum cleaning at hand, give your furniture corners a quick clean so that guests can comfortably adjust themselves.
Keep the house well ventilated: Open all doors and windows of the house and keep it well ventilated before the guests arrive. Spray some room freshener in each room so that it smells inviting.
Pay attention to the bathroom: A dirty bathroom can slacken the mood. Give the washbasin a good wipe and dry the countertop, if wet. Keep all the essentials handy, throw in some dry towels, add a toilet paper and hang an air freshener and toilet cleaning tablet.
Rescue the sink: More often than not, we don’t pay attention to the sink. It may have blocked food and that might start smelling in a while. Wash any unwashed utensils and give the sink a good wash. Clear the kitchen counter tops and store extra items inside your storage space. Instead, take out some snacks and have them on display to make space.
5 precautions to follow while cleaning brass and copper items before festivities