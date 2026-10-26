5 precautions to follow while cleaning brass and copper items before festivities

Subhadrika Sen
Avoid harsh cleaners: Use soft cotton cloths, sponge or bristled brush to remove dirt from brass and copper items. Do not use scrubbers and / or cleaners which damage the items further.
Test DIY cleaners: Many make homemade cleaners using ingredients like lemon juice and vinegar. But these might sometimes be harsh and acidic on the metal. Thus, it is advisable to patch test before actually using it on the entire surface area of the item.
Check the coating: Sometimes brass or copper items may have an extra coating. Using harsh chemicals will strip away this coating. Thus, check what your item is made up of first before using a certain cleaner or following a certain process of cleaning.
Dry items immediately after cleaning: After scrubbing and washing the items, immediately dry them. Make sure that all the grooves and handles are also dry otherwise moisture will lead to discolouration.
Take extra care while cleaning food items: If you are cleaning utensils used for food consumption, take extra care. Avoid harsh chemicals. In fact avoid storing acidic food and drinks in copper vessels which might react with each other.
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