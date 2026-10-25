6 creative ways to upcycle old sarees for diwali decor

Atreyee Poddar
Every Indian wardrobe has them: the sarees that you no longer wear, the ones with a torn pallu or the gift you never quite loved. This Diwali, instead of letting them gather dust, put them to work. Here are nine ways to turn old sarees into festive decor.
Zari border torans
The border is often the best part of a saree, and it's easy to put to use. Cut the zari or woven border into long strips and hang them across your main door. Layer them with marigold strands, small brass bells or mirror work for a toran that looks far more expensive than it is.
A puja-corner backdrop
Pleat a saree like you would for draping, then pin it to the wall or a curtain rod behind your puja space. Deep maroons, golds and greens work especially well beside brass lamps.
Table runners
Lay a saree lengthwise down your dining table, console or sweets display. Let the pallu hang over one end so the motifs show. It's the fastest transformation on this list and takes about five minutes.
Lanterns and lampshades
Sheer sarees in organza, chiffon or georgette are ideal for this. Stretch the fabric over a hoop or wrap it around a plain paper lantern, and the light filters through the weave in a soft, warm glow. Use LED tea lights or fairy lights only, as fabric and open flames don't mix.
Potli bags and gift pouches
Drawstring potlis are a Diwali staple. Stitch small pouches from saree fabric and fill them with dry fruits, sweets or chocolates for return gifts. Guests get something pretty to keep, and you get to share the saree's story.
Patchwork wall hanging
If you have several sarees you can't wear but can't part with, combine scraps into a quilted panel. Arrange the colours around a central motif, such as a lotus or diya, and hang it as a feature wall piece. It's also a lovely way to keep a family memory on display.