5 items to look out for in the hills of North Bengal beyond momo and noodles

Subhadrika Sen
Sel Roti: What appears like giant onion rings are actually crispy fried bread made with fermented rice flour. It has a crisp crunch on the outside and is very soft on the inside.
Aloo Dum: These spicy aloo dum are a regular street food up in the hills. The potato gives you the carbohydrate to carry on while the spice generates heat in the body to embrace the cold.
Gundruk Soup: If you want a wholesome one pot meal then check out the traditional soup made from the leaves of mustard, radish or cauliflower along with potatoes, tomatoes and soybeans. It is slightly tangy in taste.
Chhurpi: While not a complete dish, this cheese is a great snack when consumed with pickles or curries.
Kinema curry: Made from fermented soybeans, this slightly sticky textured curry is cooked with onions, tomatoes and chillies. It is usually served with rice and are perfect for those who want to experiment with flavours.
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