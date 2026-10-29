5 quick pasta recipes for easy weeknight dinners

Pratyusha
Creamy garlic pasta
Sauté minced garlic in butter, add cream and grated cheese, then toss with cooked pasta. Finish with black pepper and herbs for a rich, comforting dinner in around 20 minutes.
Spicy tomato penne
Cook garlic and chilli flakes in olive oil, then stir in chopped tomatoes or tomato puree and simmer until thick. Toss with penne and finish with fresh basil or grated cheese.
Lemon butter spaghetti
Toss hot spaghetti with melted butter, lemon juice, lemon zest and black pepper. Add a splash of pasta water and grated Parmesan for a light, silky sauce.
Vegetable pesto pasta
Mix cooked pasta with ready-made basil pesto, sautéed vegetables and a splash of pasta water. Add cherry tomatoes and grated cheese for a colourful dinner with minimal preparation.
Spaghetti all’Assassina (assassin’s pasta)
This fiery Italian pasta from Bari is cooked directly in a spicy tomato sauce until the strands develop crispy, charred edges. Add garlic, chilli flakes and tomato puree, then gradually pour in hot tomato broth as the pasta cooks in the pan.
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