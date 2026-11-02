5 things that will be different about the Kolkata International Film Festival in 2026

Subhadrika Sen
The Kolkata International Film Festival will run from December 16 to 23, 2026
The Film Festival gets a new logo designed by filmmaker Sandip Ray.
The inaugural venue for the festival will shift to Victoria Memorial.
Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, and Anurag Basu are among the notable names who might grace the occasion.
Ireland is focal country of the 32nd edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival
8 S.D Burman songs that set the mood for every emotion