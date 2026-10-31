8 S.D. Burman songs that set the mood for every emotion

Subhadrika Sen
Chhod Do Aanchal: From the 1957 movie, Paying Guest, this Kishore Kumar- Asha Bhosle duet is a playful exchange of words between a couple.
Jaane Who Kaise Log The: A solo by Hemant Kumar from the 1957 movie Pyaasa, this song is a reflection of a disappointed lover.
Haal Kaisa Hai Janab Ka: Sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle, the situational song steps in to describe the comic-flirting between the lead duo of the 1958 film Chalti Ka Naam Gadi.
Dil Ka Bhanwar Kare Pukar: This romantic melody by Mohammed Rafi from the 1963 movie Tere Ghar Ke Saamne has a memorable and playful tune depicting the first pangs of love.
Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai: Sung by Lata Mangeshkar from Guide (1965), this song speaks of liberation, freedom, rediscovery and starting life anew.
Hothon Pe Aisi Baat: A peppy dance number by Lata Mangeshkar, Bhupinder Singh and chorus from Jewel Thief (1967) describes the shyness one feels while trying to accept that they are in love.
Roop Tera Mastana: One of the most memorable compositions by S.D Burman, this sensuous and cool song from Aradhana (1969) is sung by Kishore Kumar.
Tere Mere Milan Ki Yeh Raina: Picturised on Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan and sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar this 1973 classic from Abhimaan still remains one of the most popular love anthems to hum.
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