4 tricks to clean brass diyas before the Diwali puja

DEBOLINA ROY
Use tamarind paste
Take a small piece of tamarind and soak it in warm water to form a paste. Use this paste to clean the diya, gently rubbing the diya with a soft cloth. After three to five minutes, rinse the diya thoroughly and let it dry.
Try lemon and salt
When tackling difficult stains, take half a lemon, cover it with salt, and carefully scrub the surface of the brass. Allow it to sit for about five minutes, rinse it off with warm water, and dry it immediately with a cloth so that moisture does not cause tarnishing.
Clean with warm, soapy water
Add a few drops of mild dish soap to warm water. Clean the diya with a soft cloth or toothbrush, focusing on crevices where dust collects. Rinse thoroughly and dry before storing or using.
Use cotton bud
Immerse the diya in warm, soapy water for a quarter of an hour. Clean the wick support with a cotton swab soaked in tamarind paste to get rid of the black soot. Rinse well and dry thoroughly before pouring oil in.