5 ways to spice-up your everyday cup of tea

Pratyusha
Give it a ginger kick
Crush a small piece of fresh ginger and add it to your tea while boiling. Its warm, slightly spicy flavour makes for a comforting cup, especially on rainy or chilly evenings.
Add some cardamom
Crush one or two green cardamom pods and add them to your brewing tea. The sweet, floral aroma gives ordinary milk tea a fragrant and refreshing twist.
Try saffron tea
Add a few strands of saffron to warm milk or water and let them infuse before adding them to your tea. This gives the drink a delicate aroma, a golden hue and a richer flavour.
Experiment with cinnamon
Simmer a small cinnamon stick with your tea leaves for a warm, woody flavour. You can also add a pinch of nutmeg or cloves for a more aromatic blend.
Make a refreshing lemon tea
Skip the milk and brew black tea with fresh lemon juice and a little honey. Serve it hot or chilled with mint leaves and lemon slices for a refreshing alternative to regular chai.
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