5 homemade dips to serve with chips and crackers

Pratyusha
Garlic and herb yoghurt dip
Mix thick yoghurt with minced garlic, lemon juice, chopped coriander or parsley, salt and black pepper. This refreshing, creamy dip pairs well with salted chips, crackers and vegetable sticks.
Classic guacamole
Mash ripe avocado with lime juice, chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander and salt. Serve immediately with tortilla chips or savoury crackers for a fresh, tangy snack.
Spicy tomato salsa
Finely chop tomatoes, onions, green chillies and coriander, then mix with lime juice and salt. For a smokier flavour, roast the tomatoes before chopping and serve with nachos or crunchy crackers.
Creamy cheese dip
Melt grated cheddar with a little milk over low heat, stirring until smooth. Add black pepper and paprika for extra flavour, then serve warm with crackers, nachos or breadsticks.
Classic hummus
Blend cooked chickpeas with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil and a little water until creamy. Sprinkle with paprika and serve with pita chips, crackers or fresh vegetable sticks.
5 homemade chutneys to pair with everyday meals